'Given It My All But It’s Time For Change': Gareth Southgate Steps Down As England Manager After Euro 2024 Final Loss

Gareth Southgate has announced his resignation as the England men's national team manager following their agonising 2-1 defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin. This loss marks England's second consecutive defeat in the Euro finals, having previously lost on penalties to Italy at Wembley in 2021.

End of an Era

Southgate's departure comes after a significant tenure of almost eight years, during which he managed 102 games. His contract was originally set to expire later this year.

Reflecting on his time as manager, Southgate stated, "As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all. But it’s time for change and for a new chapter."

FA's Next Steps

The Football Association's chief executive, Mark Bullingham, confirmed that the search for Southgate's successor is already underway. "We aim to have our new manager confirmed as soon as possible," Bullingham said.

He also mentioned that the FA has an interim solution ready if needed but will not comment further until a new manager is appointed. England's next match is scheduled against the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League on 7 September.

Southgate's Legacy

Southgate's impact on the England team is notable. He led the team through four major tournaments, reaching the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 and the quarter-finals in 2022.

Before his appointment in 2016, England had won just seven knockout games in 25 tournaments since 1966. Under Southgate's leadership, the team won nine knockout matches, a testament to his influence and effectiveness as a manager.

Looking Forward

As England prepares for a new era, Southgate's tenure will be remembered for revitalising the national team and bringing them close to major silverware. The football world now waits with bated breath to see who will take up the mantle and lead England forward.