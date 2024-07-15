Video: Team India Star Kuldeep Yadav Rightly Predicts Spain’s 2-1 Win Over England In Euro 2024 Final

Kuldeep Yadav and Spain celebrating Euro title | Credits: Twitter

Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav accurately predicted the final scorefinal for the Euro 2024 Final between Spain and England on Monday, July 15. Kuldeep was in attendance to witness the Euro 2024 title clash at Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Spain clinched the record 4th Euro title with 2-1 win over England with goals from Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal in the 47th and 86th minutes, respectively. It was Spain's Euro triumph since 2012, where they defeated Italy in Ukraine's captain Kyiv.

However, Kuldeep Yadav was spot on with his prediction for the Euro 2024 Final between Spain and England. Speaking on Sony Sports Network ahead of the title clash, the left-arm spinner was initially hesitant to choose the winner but eventually predicted that Spain would win 2-1.

"Both teams are playing really well at the moment. Spain has been really well throughout this tournament. If they play like that, the way they played all the games, I'm sure they can easily pass through England." Kuldeep said.

"But, the final is always tough (to predict), but I am supporting Spain and I think they will go past England and win 2-1." he added,