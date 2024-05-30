'I Have Never Seen Him Bat': Rohit Sharma Roasts Kuldeep Yadav After Presenting Him With ICC ODI Team Of The Year Cap; Video

Kuldeep Yadav and Rohit Sharma. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is often known for his hilarious punchlines and it wasn't any different in front of Kuldeep Yadav. In a video shared by ICC, Rohit was seen presenting Kuldeep the ICC ODI Team of The Year Cap to the left-arm wrist-spinner and was hilariously baffled by his teammate taking credit for his performance with the bat.

The special presentation ceremony took place during a promotional event ahead of T20 World Cup 2024, beginning on June 1st. Kuldeep indeed had a stellar 2023, headlined by a sensational performance in the 2023 World Cup. The Kanpur-born spinner picked up 15 wickets in 11 matches in the tournament at 28.27.

After Rohit presented Kuldeep with the cap, the veteran opener urged the spinner to say something in acknowledgement. Here's how the conversation panned out:

Kuldeep: I mean, nothing much to say. I mean I had a great season last year, both with the bat and ball.

Rohit: Bat?

Kuldeep: Yeah.

Rohit: I mean, uh. I mean, uh

Kuldeep: In the Test series

Rohit: This is ODI

Kuldeep reverted: But I performed with the bat as well, so last year I was really good with the ball during the World Cup as well.

Rohit responded: I am captain of this team. I have never seen him bat. So, I don't know what is he talking about.

Team India to open their campaign against Ireland:

Meanwhile, Team India will start their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Ireland on June 5th in New York. The Men in Blue will notably start the World Cup as the No.1 ranked T20 side as they hope to lift the title for the 2nd time.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves – Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan