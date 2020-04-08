Kyle Walker's England career comes to an end? Manager Gareth Southgate fuming over Man City's player's 'sex party'

For allegedly hosting a sex party amid COVID-19 lockdown, Kyle Walker has himself in controversy that could possibly end his England career.

Despite strict social distancing being followed across the globe, Walker and his friend reportedly invited two prostitutes to his luxury flat in Manchester.

The 29-year-old defender who plays for reigning Premier League champions Manchester City allegedly invited two sex escorts for a three-hour sex session.

Furthermore, on lines of hypocrisy, Walker was seen urging his supporters to follow government advice pertaining to lockdown, just a few hours post the sex party.

Walker did issue an apology, and is expected to be fined £250,000 by Manchester City, but none might be enough to save his England career.

According to The Star, England manager Gareth Southgate 'has been left' seething over the Walker episode and will no longer consider him for selection.