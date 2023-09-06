 'Give The Medal To Me As I Dropped Your Catch': Aasif Sheikh Reveals Funny Banter With Virat Kohli After India vs Nepal
Nepal cricketer has revealed funny banter with Aasif Sheikh after India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 clash.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 06, 2023, 05:07 PM IST
Aasif Sheikh got a medal from Virat Kohli. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Indian cricket team is currently enjoying itself after qualifying for the Super 4 round of the current Asia Cup 2023 competition. In their opening game at the Asia Cup against Team Nepal, Team India came out on top. For the uninitiated, India was originally scheduled to face Pakistan in its opening match of the competition. Rain, however, forced the cancellation of the game. With Virat Kohli handing out a medal to Aasif Sheikh in the dressing room, the Nepal cricketer has revealed the banter with Kohli.

Sheikh had made a brilliant half-century against the likes of Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Shardul Thakur. With 58 off 97 deliveries, laced with 8 boundaries, his innings helped Nepal reached a competitive 230. Incidentally, the 34-year-old Indian great had dropped Sheikh when he chipped a drive to cover.

Nevertheless, India chased down a revised score of 145 in 23 overs with 10 wickets to spare after Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill cracked half-centuries.

Meanwhile, in an interview, this is what Sheikh revealed about his banter with Kohli:

"It was a proud feeling to receive the medal from Virat Kohli, he funnily told, give the medal to me as well as I dropped your catch"

India to face Pakistan in their first match of Super 4 in Asia Cup 2023:

With the Men in Blue sealing their place in the Super 4 stage of the tournament, they will lock horns with Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday.

The two sides had faced once in the tournament in Kandy on September 2nd, but the match was washed out due to persistent rain and wet outfield after India's innings. Half-centuries from Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya had set 267 to win for Pakistan.

