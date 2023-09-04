Gautam Gambhir Middle Finger Row: AAP Says 'Shameful Gesture By BJP MP', Taunts Smriti Irani Over Viral Video

Gautam Gambhir is facing backlash over the viral video of him showing middle finger to cricket fans at the Pallekele stadium and now the Aam Aadmi Party has latched onto the issue by taking jibes at the BJP MP from Delhi.

A massive controversy erupted in Pallekele on Monday when Gambhir was seen showing middle finger to fans who were allegedly shouting Virat Kohli's name.

Gambhir turned towards the fans and made the obscene gesture. Even though he later claimed that his reaction was not against Kohli's fans but a few Pakistanis who were allegedly shouting anti-India slogans.

The incident took place during the India vs Nepal clash in the Asia Cup 2023 where Gambhir is doing commentary for the host broadcasters.

AAP attacks BJP MP Gambhir

AAP however, took to social media after Gambhir's clarification and chose to slam the former India cricketer and also took a jibe at BJP leader Smriti Irani, referring to the viral flying kiss video of Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha last month.

"SHAMEFUl GESTURE by BJP MP @GautamGambhir. BJP MP @GautamGambhir Shows Middle Finger to Indian cricket fans.

"Will @smritiirani shout now over this vulgar gesture of the BJP MP to a stadium packed with Indian Fans. Just like she did over an alleged Flying Kiss?" AAP tweeted on X.

Gambhir Breaks silence on the viral video

"What is shown on social media has no truth in it because people show whatever they want to show. The truth about the video that went viral is that if you raise anti-India slogans and speak about Kashmir then the person before you will obviously react and not smile and leave.

"There were 2-3 Pakistanis there who were speaking anti-India things and things on Kashmir. So, it was my natural reaction.

"I can't hear anything against my country. So, that was my reaction," Gambhir told reporters after getting flak from cricket fans over his shocking behaviour.

In the video only 'Kohli, Kohli' chants can be heard, contradictory to what Gambhir is claiming. The authenticity of the video however, cannot be verified.

