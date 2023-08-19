From 25-Bedroom Mansion To 4 Mercedes G Wagons: Neymer Jr's Alleged Demands As He Signs Deal With Al-Hilal

Neymar Jr. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

With Brazilian football star Neymar Jr becoming the latest player to be associated with Saudi Pro League and signing a contract with Al-Hilal and leaving PSG, he will start a new sporting chapter. Nevertheless, the most striking factor in all these is a few media reports offering a peek into his lifestyle in Saudi Arabia.

The 31-year-old has reportedly signed a $175-million deal with Al-Hilal and has come with some unbelievable perks, which he has allegedly demanded. It all starts with a 25-bedroom mansion with three saunas and a collection of high-end cars. The Brazilian striker reportedly wanted a gigantic house to accommodate his friends and family and has a pool, which is 10m wide and 40m long.

The report from The Sun added that Neymar requires full-time five workers in his house and has requested a sous chef to assist his personal one from Brazil aside from two for cleaning work. Furthermore, the fridge must be stocked with his favorite drink Acai juice, and Guarana drinks for his friends and family.

Neymar demands three luxury cars for himself:

The football superstar is going all out when it comes to transportation. He allegedly requested four Mercedes G Wagons for his entourage, three luxury automobiles for himself, and a Mercedes van for his driver. According to The Sun's claims, Neymar would be expanding his fleet by purchasing a Bentley Continental GP, a Lamborghini Huracan, and an Aston Martin DBX if the criteria are met.

According to reports, Neymar also requests a private plane for himself, his family, and friends as well as a driver who is available 24 hours a day. With 77 goals in 124 games, the 31-year-old is currently the top-scorer for Brazil alongside Pele.

