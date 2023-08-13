Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Person To Reach 600 Million Followers On Instagram

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved another massive record but not on the field as he became the first person to have 600 million followers on Instagram.

The 38-year-old is already the most followed person on the Gram and now occupies the top spot with 600 million fans, ahead of his long-time rival on the pitch Lionel Messi (482m), actor Selena Gomez (427m), businesswoman Kylie Jenner (398m) and actor Dwayne Johnson (388m).

Ronaldo is just 50 million short of Instagram's own handle which has 650 million followers.

Former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is 16th on the list of most followers with 256 million. Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra is the second-most followed Indian after Kohli with 88.8 million.

Ronaldo leads Al-Nassr to historic triumph

Ronaldo recently clinched the Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 with his team Al-Nassr after they defeated Al-Hilal 2-1 in the final on Sunday.

Ronaldo scored both goals for Al Nassr before he was taken off in a golf cart due to an injury in the second half.

Following the win, Ronaldo took to his Twitter handle and stated how much the trophy meant to him and thanked everyone involved for contributing to the success. The 38-year-old claimed:

"Extremely proud to helped the team winning this important trophy for the 1st time!

"Thank you to everyone in the club that was involved in this great achievement and to my familly and friends for always being by my side!

"Fantastic support by our fans!This also belongs to you!," Ronaldo posted on Instagram.