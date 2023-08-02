Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks 42-Year Record Of Gerd Muller

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken Gerd Muller's long-standing record. | (Credits: Twitter)

Cristiano Ronaldo already has a lot of records, but he recently gained another one by surpassing German legend Gerd Muller's 42-year-old record. Ronaldo is now the most prolific header scorer with 145 goals and in the process, has surpassed Muller's tally of 144. The veteran achieved the feat during Al Nassr's 4-1 win over US Monastir.

At the age of 36, Muller retired from playing in 1981 and made his final appearance for the Fort Lauderdale Strikers of the North American Soccer League. The 38-year-old legendary footballer has now amassed 839 goals and has scored for the 22nd straight season.

Carlos Santillana of Spain ranks third with 125 goals scored with a header, with Brazil's Pele, who passed away last year, comes in second with 124 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo parted ways with Manchester United to join Al Nassr this year:

Ronaldo left Manchester United at the beginning of 2023 and joined Al Nassr. Ronaldo has also suited up for teams like Real Madrid and Juventus. In men's football, Ronaldo leads all other players in total goals for club and country as well as goals scored abroad and appearances made there. Only three players have joined the century club, with Ronaldo being the second to reach that milestone in men's football.

The Portuguese is also the only male footballer to feature in 200 international games. While the 38-year-old ushered Portugal to the European title in 2016, but he is yet to win the World Cup for them, with the best result being reaching the semi-finals

