Cristiano Ronaldo Says 'Saudi League Is Better Than MLS' After Lionel Messi Joins Inter Miami

Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo feels the Saudi Pro League (SPL) is better than the Major League Soccer in the United States of America and also refused to return to Europe before his retirement from the sport.

Ronaldo's statement comes just a day after his arch rival Lionel Messi was officially presented to the Inter Miami fans.

Messi's move to the MLS comes just months after Ronaldo shifted base from Manchester United to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Messi's presentation beats Ronaldo's unveiling at Al Nassr

Messi's presentation ceremony was watched by nearly 3.5 billion people worldwide, beating the previous record of 3 billion when Ronaldo was unveiled at Al Nassr in December, 2022.

Ronaldo feels the leagues in Spain and Germany are not as strong as they were and believes that the SPL will be ahead of the Turkish Super Lig and Eredivisie this time next year.

"The Saudi league is better than the MLS," Ronaldo told media after playing for Al Nassr in a 5-0 defeat to Rafa Benitez's Celta Vigo in Portugal on Monday.

Messi (496) scored one more goal than Ronaldo (495) in all European competitions and will finish ahead of the Al Nassr captain if they both don't return.

Ronaldo not returning to European football

"I'm 100 per cent sure I won't return to any European club. They criticised me for coming to Saudi league, but what happened now? I opened the way to the Saudi league and now all the players are coming here.

"I won't return to European football, the door is completely closed," the Portugal captain added.

"I'm 38-years-old, also European football has lost lot of quality. The only league that for me has a lot of quality and is at a higher level than all the others is the Premier League.

"My decision to join Saudi clubs was 100% crucial to bring in new top players. It’s a fact.

"When I joined Juventus, Serie A was dead and then after I signed… it was revived. Wherever Cristiano goes he generates higher interest," the 38-year-old added.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)