WATCH: Lionel Messi Officially Presented As Inter Miami Player, Viewership Touches Record 3.5 Billion

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi on Monday was officially presented as an Inter Miami player in front of thousands of cheering fans at the Fort Lauderdale DRV PNK Stadium.

Messi will play at Inter Miami till 2025 and will be earning around $50m to $60m a year. The deal also includes a signing bonus and a stake in the team.

The 36-year-old Barcelona legend is expected to make his debut for his new team, which is co-owned by superstar David Beckham, on Friday against Mexico’s Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.

Read Also Midfield Maestro Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi At Inter Miami, Jordi Alba Likely To Follow

In fact, the last time the Major League Soccer (MLS) attracted a player of Messi’s fame was when Beckham joined Los Angeles Galaxy in 2007.

“I’m very moved to be here in Miami,” Messi told the crowd in Spanish.

“I want to thank you for the kindness and love that you have given me. This has happened so fast … I’m anxious to train and compete. Our objective is to be here and win. I’m sure we’re going to have a wonderful experience,” he added.

Meanwhile, viewership for Messi's presentation broke all records with 3.5 billion people tuning in to watch the 2022 World Cup-winning player getting unveiled.

The previous recrod of 3 billion was witnessed when Cristiano Ronaldo was inveiled at Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr earlier this year.

Read Also Lionel Messi Completes Inter Miami Move

Inter Miami sign Sergio Busquets

Messi will be joined at Inter Miami by his longtime Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets.

“This is a special and exciting opportunity that I’m very excited to take. I’m looking forward to this next step in my career with Inter Miami,” said Busquets, whose contract lasts through the 2025 season.

“I was impressed by the club when I came with Barcelona last year and now I’m happy and ready to represent the club myself. I can’t wait to help bring the success that this ambitious club strives for.”

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)