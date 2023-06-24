Midfield Maestro Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi At Inter Miami, Jordi Alba Likely To Follow

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets is set to reunite with his former teammate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami FC during the upcoming summer. Inter Miami FC officially announced the arrival of the former Spanish international through their social media platforms. With Busquets' contract with Barcelona expiring at the end of June, he decided to conclude his remarkable 18-year tenure at Camp Nou and has been considering offers from both the United States and Saudi Arabia.

Barca reunion at the South beach

Sources have revealed to ESPN that Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba has also garnered interest from Miami and will make a decision about his future in the following weeks, having recently triumphed in the UEFA Nations League with Spain.

Despite holding negotiations with Saudi clubs Al Nassr and Al Hilal in recent weeks, the 34-year-old Busquets opted for Miami's offer, which reportedly had a lower financial aspect. He has previously expressed his desire to play in the United States.

Busquets will be joining his former teammate Messi in South Florida. Messi, a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, announced his intentions to move to Major League Soccer earlier this month after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired.

Busquets and Messi spent an impressive 13 years playing together in Barcelona's first team before Messi's transfer to Paris in 2021. The two have maintained a close friendship since then.

During his time at Barcelona, Busquets made a total of 722 appearances, securing nine league titles and three Champions League trophies.

Additionally, he has earned 143 caps for the Spanish national team, winning the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European Championship before retiring from international football after the World Cup in Qatar last year.

Alba on the cards

There is a possibility that Alba will also join Busquets and Messi in Miami. He recently reached an agreement with Barcelona to terminate his contract, which was initially set to expire in 2024, one year earlier.

Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, and clubs in Saudi Arabia have shown interest in the left-back. However, sources have informed ESPN that Alba will take some time with his family after the conclusion of the Nations League before making a final decision.

Alba's aspiration to represent Spain in the upcoming European Championship, combined with the fact that his partner is expected to give birth to their third child in July, could play a significant role in influencing his next move.