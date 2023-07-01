Lionel Messi Is House Hunting In Miami, Here's A Look At The Stunning Properties He Already Owns On The South Beach

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 01, 2023
Lionel Messi will link up with David Beckham's Inter Miami in a deal worth £47million-per-year, when his contract expires at PSG on July 1.
The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is on the hunt for a new home. Messi is eyeing up a waterfront condo for his family. He already has an extensive property portfolio in The Magic City worth £15million.
Porsche Design Tower, £7million: In 2019, Messi paid $9million (£7million) for a beautiful apartment in Sunny Isles Beach in the Porsche Design Tower that was completed in 2017.
With breathtaking vistas of the shoreline, this establishment carries the branding of the renowned German car manufacturer and offers an abundance of amenities.
Regalia Tower, £6million: Messi once again showcased his affluent lifestyle by acquiring a larger property just a few doors away, at a cost of £6 million. Messi has reportedly bought the entire ninth floor of the tower
With a total of four bedrooms and multiple bathrooms, this apartment is renowned for its exceptional interior design and decor.
Trump Royale, £800,000 each: Limited information is available regarding the acquisitions made by the former Barcelona player on the 40th and 43rd floors of the building.
These properties boast an array of amenities comparable to those found in a luxurious five-star hotel. The interiors are equipped with concierge services, travel arrangement facilities, catering services, chauffeur services, and an upscale business center.
During the Copa America tournament in 2021, Messi opted to lease a stunning four-story residence in Biscayne Keys at a monthly cost of £200,000.
Situated along the waterfront, this property showcased a range of enticing features including an infinity pool, a boat dock, and an expansive roof terrace.