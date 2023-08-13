Cristiano Ronaldo Plays Through Pain To Lead Al-Nassr To Arab Club Champions Victory

Cristiano Ronaldo. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Due to an injury sustained during the Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 final between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, Cristiano Ronaldo sobbed as he was being taken off. Ronaldo, who scored twice to help Al-Nassr defeat Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's Al Hilal, was injured and had to be carried away on a golf cart during the second half of extra time.

Through Michael, Al-Hilal took the lead in the championship match in the 51st minute. But after Abdulelah Al-Amri was dismissed in the 71st minute of the Riyadh derby, Al-Nassr found themselves in danger. Nevertheless, Ronaldo hit back three minutes later by converting from close range after a pass from Sultan Al-Ghannam. Despite being nine men down after Nawaf Boushal was sent off, Al-Hilal forced the game into extra time.

Ronaldo was once again on the act, coming up with a header in the 98th minute of play as Seko Fofana narrowly missed the chance.

"Thank you to everyone in the club that was involved in this great achievement" - Cristiano Ronaldo

Following the win, Ronaldo took to his Twitter handle and stated how much the trophy meant to him and thanked everyone involved for contributing to the success. The 38-year-old claimed:

"Extremely proud to helped the team winning this important trophy for the 1st time! Thank you to everyone in the club that was involved in this great achievement and to my familly and friends for always being by my side! Fantastic support by our fans!This also belongs to you!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr this year in a move that surprised many.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)