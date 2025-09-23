 Former International Cricket Umpire Harold 'Dickie' Bird Passes Away At Age 92; Tributes Pour In From Across Cricketing Fraternity
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsFormer International Cricket Umpire Harold 'Dickie' Bird Passes Away At Age 92; Tributes Pour In From Across Cricketing Fraternity

Former International Cricket Umpire Harold 'Dickie' Bird Passes Away At Age 92; Tributes Pour In From Across Cricketing Fraternity

Dickie Bird’s passing marks the end of an era. His life embodied what many admire most about sport, fairness, character, generosity, and a sense of joy that transcends competition.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 05:57 PM IST
article-image
Image: Lord's Cricket Ground/X

Cricket has lost one of its most beloved figures. Dickie Bird, an iconic umpire known for his fairness, warmth and ability to command respect, passed away on September 23, 2025, at the age of 92. The news was announced by Yorkshire County Cricket Club, which described his death with “profound sadness.”

Born on 19 April 1933 in Barnsley, in Yorkshire, England, Bird showed promise as a player in his youth. He played first‑class cricket for Yorkshire and Leicestershire. However, his playing career was curtailed by injury, which led him down the path to become an umpire.

Read Also
'I'm Not Making Any...': Irfan Pathan Makes A Huge Statement On Shahid Afridi After IND Vs PAK Asia...
article-image
Read Also
'Ye Do Ladko Ne Jo Harkat...': Irfan Pathan Slams Sahibzada Farhan & Haris Rauf Over On-Field...
article-image

Dickie Bird umpired in a total of 66 Test matches and 69 One‑Day Internationals between 1973 and 1996. He stood in three World Cup finals, including the 1983 final where India defeated West Indies, a milestone moment not just for India, but for Bird as well. At his final Test match at Lord’s in 1996, players from both England and India formed a guard of honour, and the crowd gave him a standing ovation, a rare tribute to an umpire.

Dickie Bird’s passing marks the end of an era. His life embodied what many admire most about sport, fairness, character, generosity, and a sense of joy that transcends competition. As tributes pour in from around the cricket world, one thing is clear: Bird’s name and legacy will live on, not only in the records but in the hearts of those who saw him operate on the field, and in those inspired to follow in his footsteps.

FPJ Shorts
Former International Cricket Umpire Harold 'Dickie' Bird Passes Away At Age 92; Tributes Pour In From Across Cricketing Fraternity
Former International Cricket Umpire Harold 'Dickie' Bird Passes Away At Age 92; Tributes Pour In From Across Cricketing Fraternity
KTET May 2025 Answer Key Out for All Categories; Candidates Can File Objections Until September 27
KTET May 2025 Answer Key Out for All Categories; Candidates Can File Objections Until September 27
Big Update On EPFO Rules, Withdrawal To Become Easier For Members; Details Inside
Big Update On EPFO Rules, Withdrawal To Become Easier For Members; Details Inside
Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation Launches Cleanliness Campaign Under 'Swachhta Hi Seva Abhiyan' With Theme ‘My Waste, My Responsibility’
Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation Launches Cleanliness Campaign Under 'Swachhta Hi Seva Abhiyan' With Theme ‘My Waste, My Responsibility’

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Former International Cricket Umpire Harold 'Dickie' Bird Passes Away At Age 92; Tributes Pour In...

Former International Cricket Umpire Harold 'Dickie' Bird Passes Away At Age 92; Tributes Pour In...

'Treating Them Right': Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Backs Cricketer Haris Rauf's '6-0'...

'Treating Them Right': Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Backs Cricketer Haris Rauf's '6-0'...

Will Team India Face Pakistan Once Again At Asia Cup 2025? Check Out Possible Scenarios

Will Team India Face Pakistan Once Again At Asia Cup 2025? Check Out Possible Scenarios

Rinku Singh Pulls Shubman Gill & Abhishek Sharma Away After Flare-Up With Haris Rauf During IND Vs...

Rinku Singh Pulls Shubman Gill & Abhishek Sharma Away After Flare-Up With Haris Rauf During IND Vs...

Asia Cup 2025: Harbhajan Singh Mocks Pakistan, Calls India-Pakistan Clash ‘One-Sided’, Drops...

Asia Cup 2025: Harbhajan Singh Mocks Pakistan, Calls India-Pakistan Clash ‘One-Sided’, Drops...