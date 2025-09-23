Former International Cricket Umpire Harold 'Dickie' Bird Passes Away At Age 92; Tributes Pour In From Across Cricketing Fraternity

Image: Lord's Cricket Ground/X

Cricket has lost one of its most beloved figures. Dickie Bird, an iconic umpire known for his fairness, warmth and ability to command respect, passed away on September 23, 2025, at the age of 92. The news was announced by Yorkshire County Cricket Club, which described his death with “profound sadness.”

Born on 19 April 1933 in Barnsley, in Yorkshire, England, Bird showed promise as a player in his youth. He played first‑class cricket for Yorkshire and Leicestershire. However, his playing career was curtailed by injury, which led him down the path to become an umpire.

Dickie Bird umpired in a total of 66 Test matches and 69 One‑Day Internationals between 1973 and 1996. He stood in three World Cup finals, including the 1983 final where India defeated West Indies, a milestone moment not just for India, but for Bird as well. At his final Test match at Lord’s in 1996, players from both England and India formed a guard of honour, and the crowd gave him a standing ovation, a rare tribute to an umpire.

Dickie Bird’s passing marks the end of an era. His life embodied what many admire most about sport, fairness, character, generosity, and a sense of joy that transcends competition. As tributes pour in from around the cricket world, one thing is clear: Bird’s name and legacy will live on, not only in the records but in the hearts of those who saw him operate on the field, and in those inspired to follow in his footsteps.