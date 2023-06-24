'For Me, It Was Always Colleagues': Ravi Shastri Responds To Ravichandran Ashwin's Bombshell Statement

Ravi Shastri has responded to Ravichandran Ashwin's statement. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri has responded to Ravichandran Ashwin's sensational revelation during a recent interview. Opening up on the various aspects of the Indian team, stating his teammates as 'colleagues' 'rather than friends' stood out. Nevertheless, Shastri believes it's not anything different with him as he personally has only 4-5 friends.

Following his WTC final snub, Ashwin told the Indian Express that previously it felt like cricket was being played with friends and that the difference now is people are focused on striding ahead of themselves. The veteran spinner also conceded that cricket becomes a better sport when it is shared.

Meanwhile, speaking to The Week, Shastri affirmed that it was always colleagues for him and that he is happy with 4-5 friends in his life.

"For me, it was always colleagues. You will have buddies who are colleagues. I mean... how many close friends do anyone have? If you go and ask anyone, they will say 4-5... in their life! I'm happy with 5 close friends in my life, I don't want more than that. What I'm saying is, all the time colleagues. Commentary box, colleagues."

Ravichandran Ashwin named in India's Test squad for West Indies tour:

The 36-year-old has found a place in India's 17-man Test squad announced on Thursday. However, with conditions in the Caribbean not favourable for spinners, it remains to be seen if Ashwin can make it to the playing eleven, especially with Ravindra Jadeja's spot fixed.

The major bolters from the squad was Cheteshwar Pujara's omission and Ajinkya Rahane regaining his vice-captaincy role after a promising performance in the WTC final. The BCCI has also named three uncapped players in Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Mukesh Kumar. The first Tests starts on July 12th in Dominica.

India's Test squad for West Indies tour: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.