'Fell ill & lost 7-8 kilos after the match': Hardik Pandya's shocking revelation on Yash Dayal's absence

Gujarat Giants bowler Yash Dayal, has been absent from the team since he was hit for five sixes in the final over of the match against Kolkata Knight Riders by Rinku Singh. In that match, KKR needed 28 runs off the last five balls, and Dayal was tasked with defending the total. However, he crumbled under the pressure and ended up conceding 30 runs in five deliveries.

Detrimental effect after horror show

After Dayal's poor performance, he was replaced by senior India pacer Mohit Sharma in the next match against the Punjab Kings. While Rinku's impressive performance was the talk of the town, Dayal's absence was noticeable.

During a post-match interview on Tuesday night, Gujarat Giants captain, Hardik Pandya, was asked about Dayal's chances of playing again this season. Although he was unsure, Pandya revealed that Dayal has been unwell for quite some time and has lost around 7-8 kilograms of body weight.

“I can’t confirm that (on his chances of playing again this season). He fell ill and lost 7-8 kilos after that match. There was a spread of viral infection during that period and also due to the pressure he had faced, his condition is presently not good enough to take the field. Someone’s loss is someone’s gain at the end of the day. It is going to take a long time before we see him on the field,” Pandya remarked.

Dayal family broken after last over nightmare

Dayal was visibly shaken after having a dreadful experience while bowling six deliveries. The situation was no different at his home in Allahabad, where Yash's father Chandrapal Dayal described the incident as a 'nightmare' in a conversation with news agency PTI. Furthermore, Dayal's mother, Radha Dayal, was unable to be consoled and stopped eating.