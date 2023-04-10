'Shambolic Commentary': Rohan Gavaskar faces backlash after 'absolute rubbish' remark on Yash Dayal

Former India all-rounder Rohan Gavaskar on Monday was slammed for his on-air comments against Yash Dayal after the Gujarat Titans bowler was hit for five sixes in a row, resulting in the team's 3-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Gavaskar was critical of Dayal's bowling after he failed to defend 29 runs in the final over of KKR's 205-run chase at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Dayal was hit for five consecutive sixes by KKR batter Rinku Singh, who has become an overnight star after his heroic performance in Match 13 of IPL 2023.

Young Dayal on the other hand, was left dejected as he left the field while trying to hide his face. He was consoled by his teammates after the game.

Gavaskar meanwhile, said "This is why I say it's a bowler's game. He has bowled absolute rubbish over there, but we've been talking about Rinku Singh and how good he has been batting.

"Yesterday we were saying that if a batter goes at about a run-a-ball or at a strike-rate of 120, you are criticising him. A bowler goes for 31 and you say it's Rinku Singh - he takes the plaudits. And that is why I keep saying this is a bowler's game."

But his words did not go down well with cricket fans as they urged him to stop commentating "for the sake of humanity".

Even KKR had words of encouragement for Yash Dayal as the franchise reached out to the bowler after he leaking 69 runs in his four overs.

"Chin up, lad. Just a hard day at the office, happens to the best of players in cricket. You’re a champion, Yash, and you’re gonna come back strong."