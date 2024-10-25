Europa League: Andre Onana Pulls Off Double Save To Leave Jose Mourinho Laughing In Disbelief During Manchester United vs Fenerbahce Match; Video

Image: X

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana stunned Jose Mourinho with a double save during Thursday's Europa League match between Manchester United and Fenerbahce which ended in 1-1 draw. The spectacular moment came in the 38th minute of the match.

Fenerbahce striker Youssef En-Nesyri's bullet header was palmed away by Onana much to the shock of the centre-forward who thought his effort was goal-bound. He then got himself up just in time to dramatically save a header from the same man from very close range. Mourinho raised his hands on the touchline as if to say Onana’s double stop was not possible.

During the half time, Mourinho was seen having a word with Onana following his double save

Manchester United vs Fenerbahce highlights

Manchester United took an early lead in the 15th minute when Christian Eriksen finished off a swift counter-attack, firing home a powerful shot after a clever assist from Joshua Zirkzee. However United back four looked vulnerable as Fenerbahce kept the pressure in search of an equaliser.

After Youssef En-Nesyri saw his goal scoring opportunity denied by Onana in the first half, he made no mistake on his second attempt. En-Nesyri punished United's lackluster defending, heading home a well-placed cross from Allan Saint-Maximin four minutes into the second half. Adding to United's woes, winger Antony had to be stretchered off late in the second half, raising concerns about the club's growing injury list.

However the happiness turned into sadness for the Turkish club as Jose Mourinho was given the marching orders just after the goal, as he argued vehemently for a penalty decision. Despite the setback, Fenerbahce held firm, frustrating United for the rest of the match.

Speakign about team's performance, Mourinho said, "I think my boys did an amazing match. Probably in England people will speak of two or three players for Manchester United who did not play, you do not know how many of us didn’t play. At the start we had four players out of the list, and we had injuries. We had to do a crazy puzzle. Our performance was extraordinary. I could not ask any more from the players.”