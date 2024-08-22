Manchester United Staff ' Forced To Dine Next To Toilets' As Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Cost-Cutting Measure Takes Bizzare Turn

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's cost cuting measures at Manchester United took a bizarre turn. Some of the employees, while speaking to Daily Mail revealed that they have been forced to eat in a toilet.

One of the employees said, ‘They’ve set up a dining table next to four toilet cubicles. You come out of the cubicle and someone is sat in right front of you, eating.’

However, as per the report United said that there is a separate room to use and that some are choosing to eat in a quieter staff area which has an adjoining bathroom and shower room.

Besides being asked to eat near toilet, Manchester United's agency staff have recently faced changes to their match day meal plans. Previously, they received a lunchbox containing a sandwich, cereal bar, crisps, and a soft drink.

However, the club has now altered these arrangements, with some staff members claiming they were given food leftover from what was served to corporate guests.

The club clarified that the food provided to staff is the same as what's offered to fans, but it is not leftover. Instead, it is prepared specifically for the workers. United also explained that the previous lunchboxes often led to a lot of waste, which prompted the change.

Other cost cutting measures

As part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's financial cost-cutting measures at Manchester United, several other areas targeted included eliminating private chauffeurs and company credit cards. Ratcliffe is eager to restructure the club and bring down costs to make operations more sustainable.

Additionally, there was controversy when it was revealed that some staff had to cover their own expenses for the 2024 FA Cup final, as perks like a pre-match party, post-match lunch, and hotel accommodation were completely scrapped.