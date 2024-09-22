Andre Onana Stunning Double Save Against Crystal Palace Helps Manchester United Salvage Draw; Video

Manchester United's Andre Onana with double save against Crystal Palace | Image: X

Manchester United had goalkeeper Andre Onana to thank in their match against Crystal Palace after he produced an impressive double save to deny their opponents from scoring. United, despite controlling the game, squandered several key chances.

With just over an hour into the game, Eddie Nketiah fired a shot which Onana stopped while diving low before quickly getting back up to deny Ismaila Sarr’s follow-up attempt for Crystal Palace.

Speaking to Sky Sports post the match, Onana said, "I think [my save] it is not so important. Because we didn't win. We are such a big club, when we go somewhere, I think we have the ambition to try to win. We didn't win but I'm happy for the work and for the sacrifice of my team-mates. I feel we were better than them. We had so many chances but, unfortunately, didn't score. It's difficult to go back with one point when we deserved to win.

Man United came close to breaking the deadlock but Alejandro Garnacho's shot flew over the crossbar, bouncing back into the penalty area. Bruno Fernandes quickly seized the opportunity for a follow-up, but his effort hit the woodwork, leaving United without a deserved lead in the first half hour.

Crystal Palace shotstopper Dean Henderson had an excellent match against his former club making a total of six saves. Palace continued to grow into the match in the second half and 15 minutes from time Eberechi Eze missed what was arguably the biggest chance of the match, firing an effort wide of the post from point-blank range.

Manchester United failed to find the back of the net despite dominating possession and creating multiple chances.

The draw meant United missed the chance to secure back-to-back victories in the Premier League, and they now sit in 11th place with just seven points from five matches. Palace is currently 19th in the table with just two draws and two losses in its first four games.