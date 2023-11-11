 ENG vs PAK, CWC 2023: Pakistan's Fastest Pacer Haris Rauf Concedes Most Runs In A Single World Cup Edition
Haris Rauf is the 9th on the list of most wickets in this World Cup with 14 scalps from 9 ODIs but he has leaked runs at an economy rate of over 6.8 in this World Cup.

Updated: Saturday, November 11, 2023, 05:57 PM IST
Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf is having a torrid time in the ICC World Cup 2023 and has now conceded over 500 runs in this edition.

He has broken the record for the most runs conceded in a single World Cup after going past Adil Rashid's 2019 tally in the game against England at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Most runs conceded in a single edition of a World Cup

Haris Rauf - 533* (2023)

Adil Rashid - 526 (2019)

The 30-year-old right-arm pacer, who is Pakistan's quickest bowler in the squad, is also the first Asian to concede 500 runs in a single edition of the ODI World Cup.

Rauf is the 6th on the list of most wickets in this World Cup with 16 scalps from 9 ODIs but he has leaked runs at an economy rate of 6.71 in this tournament.

His strike rate of 33 is also one of the worst among the top-10 bowlers. Rauf however, ended his campaign on high by picking 3 wickets for 64 runs against England, who still managed to post 337 for 9 in 50 overs

Pakistan's poor bowling performance despite having some big names in their ranks like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Rauf and Hasan Ali, has been one of the biggest reasons behind their downfall in this World Cup.

The Men in Green face an impossible task of reaching the semi-finals after England chose to bat first at the Eden Gardens in their final league game.

They will have to chase down England's total with 284 balls to spare in order to take over New Zealand on Net Run Rate for a fourth place finish.

Pakistan scenarios while chasing:

If England score 50, chase in 2 overs.

If England score 100, chase in 2.5 overs.

If England score 200, chase in 4.3 overs.

If England score 300, chase in 6.1 overs

