 ENG vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2023: England Set New ODI Record After 282/9 In Opening Game In Ahmedabad
ENG vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2023: England Set New ODI Record After 282/9 In Opening Game In Ahmedabad

England posted 282 for 9 on the board after being asked to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Rohan SenUpdated: Thursday, October 05, 2023, 06:33 PM IST
A new world record was made in the opening game of the ICC World Cup 2023 between England and New Zealand on Thursday.

England posted 282 for 9 on the board after being asked to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. All the batters in the team scored in double digits, which is the first time in the history of ODI cricket.

Former skipper Joe Root top-scored for the defending champions with 77 runs while captain Jos Buttler made 43 and the rest all managed to score in double figures.

For New Zealand, fast bowler Matt Henry picked three wickets while Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner bagged two each. Trent Boult and Rachin Ravindra also contributed with a single scalp each.

NZ spinners took five wickets in total which is also the second most for them in a World Cup match.

The match also saw Jonny Bairstow becoming the first batter to open the World Cup with a six. The English opener hit Trent Boult for a massive six over the fine leg fence off the third ball of the first over.

"Brilliant today, they got off to a flyer so to get to 280 was very pleasing. When Stokes was rested, that was one left-hander out, but Tommy has plenty options and he used them well. A bit of nibble early on, the slow ones turned, it'll get better as it goes on," Glenn Phillips said at the mid-innings break.

