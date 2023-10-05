 ENG vs NZ: The Great Khali Towers Over Pat Cummins & Kane Williamson, Gets A Giant ICC World Cup 2023 T-Shirt As Gift
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsENG vs NZ: The Great Khali Towers Over Pat Cummins & Kane Williamson, Gets A Giant ICC World Cup 2023 T-Shirt As Gift

ENG vs NZ: The Great Khali Towers Over Pat Cummins & Kane Williamson, Gets A Giant ICC World Cup 2023 T-Shirt As Gift

The great Khali, who's real name is Dalip Singh Rana, was presented with a giant ICC World Cup 2023 t-shirt by Pat Cummins and Kane Williamson.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 05, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
article-image

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion, The Great Khali was the special guest at the opening game of the ICC World Cup 2023 between England and New Zealand on Thursday.

The giant wrestler from Punjab was presented with a massive World Cup t-shirt by Australia captain Pat Cummins and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Khali, who's real name is Dalip Singh Rana, was presented as the 'biggest cricket fan' at the largest stadium in the sport.

Read Also
Watch: Jonny Bairstow Becomes 1st Batter To Hit A SIX To Kickstart An ICC ODI World Cup
article-image

The 7 foot 1 inch retired wrestler met and clicked pictures with all the 10 captains at the World Cup, including India skipper Rohit Sharma.

The BCCI had organised a special captains' day show on the eve of the World Cup where they interacted with former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri and ex-England skipper Eoin Morgan, who led his team to victory in the 2019 edition.

Read Also
ICC World Cup 2023: BCCI To Provide Mineral & Packaged Drinking Water For Spectators at All Stadiums...
article-image

England put into bat by New Zealand

The World Cup is being hosted solely by India for the first time this year. It is also the first ODI WC which is being hosted by a single nation since 1979.

The ODI World Cup began with 2019 finalists New Zealand winning the toss and opting to bowl first against defending champions England.

England are missing the services of Ben Stokes in this match due to a hip niggle while the Blackcaps had to leave out Kane Williamson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson due to injuries.

A total of 48 matches will be played across 10 venues, culminating in the final on November 19 in the biggest cricket stadium in the world.

Read Also
'Empty Stadium For Very First Match': Netizens Question Lack Of Spectators In Ahmedabad For ENG vs...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ENG vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2023: England Set New ODI Record After 282/9 In Opening Game In Ahmedabad

ENG vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2023: England Set New ODI Record After 282/9 In Opening Game In Ahmedabad

'Deliberately Targeting Indians': AFI To Lodge Protest Against China After Neeraj Chopra Javelin Row...

'Deliberately Targeting Indians': AFI To Lodge Protest Against China After Neeraj Chopra Javelin Row...

ENG vs NZ: The Great Khali Towers Over Pat Cummins & Kane Williamson, Gets A Giant ICC World Cup...

ENG vs NZ: The Great Khali Towers Over Pat Cummins & Kane Williamson, Gets A Giant ICC World Cup...

Watch: Jonny Bairstow Becomes 1st Batter To Hit A SIX To Kickstart An ICC ODI World Cup

Watch: Jonny Bairstow Becomes 1st Batter To Hit A SIX To Kickstart An ICC ODI World Cup

Asian Games 2023: Dipika Pallikal-Harinder Pal Win Gold For India In Squash; Dinesh Karthik...

Asian Games 2023: Dipika Pallikal-Harinder Pal Win Gold For India In Squash; Dinesh Karthik...