 ICC World Cup 2023: BCCI To Provide Mineral & Packaged Drinking Water For Spectators at All Stadiums Across India
BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced this initiative on the first day of the ODI World Cup in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 05, 2023, 01:56 PM IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to provide mineral and packaged drinking water free of cost to spectators who will be attending the ICC World Cup 2023 matches across the country.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced this initiative on the first day of the ODI World Cup which kickstarts with defending champions England taking on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

"Exciting times ahead as we anticipate the first ball of @ICC @cricketworldcup 2023 !

"I am proud to announce that we're providing FREE mineral and packaged drinking water for spectators at stadiums across India. Stay hydrated and enjoy the games!" Shah tweeted on X.

Damage control from BCCI?

The BCCI's move comes across as damage control as fans have been complaining about the high prices for the food and beverages available inside the stadiums in India.

The tickets prices of the matches and lack of availability have also hampered the experience for fans ahead of the World Cup, which is being hosted solely by India for the first time.

The Indian cricket board has spent around ₹50 crore to renovate and revamp the World Cup stadiums. Some of the old stadiums like the ones in Delhi and Bengaluru needed a major revamp.

