Justin Langer 'Curious' About Team India Coaching Role As BCCI Invites Applications For Top Job

Former Australia opener Justin Langer has expressed his curiosity in coaching the Indian men's national cricket team after the BCCI invited applications for the high-profile job on Tuesday.

The current coach, Rahul Dravid, is set to conclude his extended tenure with the Indian team after the T20 World Cup 2024 in June. Although Dravid can reapply for the role, it's improbable that he will continue in his current capacity.

Langer's coaching pedigree

Langer, presently coaching the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League 2024, may consider applying for the position post-World Cup.

Having coached the Australian team for nearly four years, Langer played a pivotal role in reviving Australian cricket after the Sandpapergate scandal in 2018. During his tenure, Australia also clinched their inaugural T20 World Cup title in 2021.

Langer eyeing Dravid's job?

"Well, I am curious," Langer said told the Times of India when asked whether he would apply for the post.

"I've never ever thought about it. I have deep respect for any international coach because I understand the pressure, but coaching the Indian team would be an extraordinary role.

"From what I've seen with the amount of talent I've seen in this country, it would be fascinating," he added.

Foreign candidates to be considered as well

BCCI secretary Jay Shah had earlier said that the board will consider foreign coaches as well. Duncan Fletcher was the last foreign coach that the Indian men's team had in 2014 before Ravi Shastri took over.

The new head coach of the Indian team will be selected by BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Ashok Malhotra, Sulakshana Naik, and Jatin Paranjape.