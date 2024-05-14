BCCI Invites Applications For Team India Head Coach's Position; Rahul Dravid Unlikely To Reapply

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for the position of Head Coach of the Senior Men's national team.

The BCCI on Monday invited applications for the position of Head Coach of the Senior Men’s Team. Applications for the position should be submitted by 6 PM IST on May 27, the release said.

"The selection process will include a thorough review of applications, followed by personal interviews and assessments of shortlisted candidates," Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Monday.

According to reports, current coach Rahul Dravid is unlikely to reapply for the position. His extended tenure with Team India will come to an end after the T20 World Cup 2024 in June.

Job criteria & requirements

The candidate should have played a minimum of 30 Test Matches or 50 ODI’s; or be Head Coach of a full member Test Playing Nation, for a minimum period of two years; or Head Coach of an Associate member/IPL Team or Equivalent International League/First Class Teams. National A teams, for a minimum period of 3 years; or should have BCCI Level 3 Certification or equivalent; and should be below 60 years of age, the BCCI informed.

Role & responsibilities

According to the job description given by BCCI, the successful candidate will be responsible for developing a world-class Indian cricket team which delivers sustained success in all conditions and formats, inspiring current and future generations of cricketers and stakeholders with their approach to the game.

"The Head Coach will have overall responsibility for the performance and management of the India Men’s team in all three formats of the game," the BCCI informed.

Additional responsibilities

The Head Coach will lead a team of specialist coaches and support staff and will be responsible for defining their roles, their performance and ongoing development, the release said. The Head Coach will be responsible for reviewing, maintaining, and enforcing the disciplinary codes within the Indian Men’s team, it said.

Interestingly, the job description listed fans, broadcasters, media and national teams as external stakeholders with whom the Head Coach will have communication and working relations. The internal stakeholders with whom the Head Coach will have relations include BCCI office-bearers, CEO-BCCI and the men's senior selection committee.

Saying that the appointee will have high accountability towards the performance of team India, it said that the successful candidate will be an accomplished strategist with clear and ambitious plans for how to develop and build success for Indian cricket moving forward. They will need to demonstrate that they can create a winning culture and world-leading teams in all forms of the game.