Justin Langer To VVS Laxman: Here Are Some Top Candidates Who Can Apply For Team India Head Coach’s Job

By: Aakash Singh | May 14, 2024
Justin Langer has reportedly expressed interest in coaching India and BCCI could shortlist him. He is currently the head coach of LSG in IPL and had a fairly successful stint with Australian men's team.
VVS Laxman is the current head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Laxman has taken over from Rahul Dravid when the latter has gone on brief breaks and is one of the frontrunners for the role.
Although Virender Sehwag is yet to coach at the highest level, his free-spirited nature could make him a good candidate. Sehwag's attacking intent with the bat could also bode well for Team India.
Mike Hesson is yet another strong candidate to become India's new coach. Hesson along with captain Brendon McCullum led a remarkable resurgence of NZ that culminated in reaching the 2015 World Cup final.
Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody is a seasoned coach and is currently not involved in any role. Moody was the coach of Sri Lanka when they reached the 2007 World Cup final and captained SRH to IPL title in 2016.
Gautam Gambhir is one of the astute mentors come coaches today and has served in the role with KKR and LSG in IPL. Despite strong credentials, Gambhir is unlikely to get the job due to inexperience at the international level.
Rahul Dravid has already been India's head coach for over 3 years now and is open to re-apply. If India lifts the T20 World Cup this year, he may well re-apply and continue till the 2027 World Cup.
Ricky Ponting has an impressive CV as coach, headlining Mumbai Indians' dominance in IPL and tasting some success with the Delhi Capitals without the crown. He has also worked with the Australian men's team during the 2019 World Cup.
