ENG vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2023 1st Match Scores & Updates: New Zealand Opt To Bowl, Ben Stokes Ruled Out For England

05 October 2023 02:20 PM IST
New Zealand lose their first review after an unsuccessful appeal for LBW by Matt Henry against Dawid Malan. England 12/0 (2 overs)
05 October 2023 02:20 PM IST
Boult to Bairstow, SIX!
The World Cup begins with a bang as the right-handed opener flicks a full delivery on leg-stump over the fine-leg fence for the maximum result.
05 October 2023 02:20 PM IST
Trent Boult to start the proceedings for New Zealand with the new ball. Jonny Bairstow will take first strike for England with Dawid Malan at the other end.
05 October 2023 02:20 PM IST
ICC World Cup Ambassador Sachin Tendulkar walks out to the middle to declare the tournament open as players from both teams line up for the national anthems.
05 October 2023 02:20 PM IST
England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
05 October 2023 02:20 PM IST
New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Trent Boult
05 October 2023 02:20 PM IST
New Zealand will be without Kane Williamson, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi due to injuries. England will miss the services of all-rounder Ben Stokes due to a hip injury.
05 October 2023 02:20 PM IST
New Zealand Win Toss And Opt To Bowl Against England in Ahmedabad
05 October 2023 02:20 PM IST
Ben Stokes is likely to be rested for this opening match due to a hip injury. Harry Brook might get to play his first World Cup match today.
05 October 2023 02:20 PM IST
Both teams last played in the World Cup in the 2019 final at Lord's when the home team emerged victorious due to the dubious boundary count rule. New Zealand will be eager to put the demons of the past behind and hit back at the defending champions
05 October 2023 01:19 PM IST
New Zealand will look to avenge the defeat of the 2019 World Cup final which they lost against England under controversial circumstances.
