'Empty Stadium For Very First Match': Netizens Question Lack Of Spectators In Ahmedabad For ENG vs NZ World Cup Opener

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is the biggest venue in international cricket and is hosting the opening match of the ICC World Cup 2023 between England and New Zealand.

The stadium can accommodate 1,32,000 spectators but hardly any were seen as the tournament opened to a lukewarm response, despite the BCCI claiming that all tickets have been sold out.

Empty stands at the stadium drew sharp responses from netizens on social media with a lot of them pointing out the lack of interest among fans for this game and questioning India as a venue for a big tournament like the World Cup.

Empty stadium and lack of interest. They were asking this for Asia Cup lekin yeh toh World Cup hay 👀

If this was IPL's opening match toh stadium full hota. Why did you host this match in Ahmedabad then? Kya mila is se? 🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ #CricketWorldCup2023 #CWC23pic.twitter.com/A8UZgeVRvs — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) October 5, 2023

Me looking at an empty 130,000 stadium for a World Cup opener in a format that no one’s cared about for four years pic.twitter.com/5ZUdeJcGLo — Ian Higgins (@1an_Higgins) October 5, 2023

A complete empty stadium in Ahmedabad, is India the right place to host the WC?? https://t.co/pPijiwPzQc pic.twitter.com/Chd3loiF14 — Ahsan Shehzad🇵🇰🇵🇸 (@Ahsan_Shehzad_) October 5, 2023

Cricket fans watching BCCI :

- Host World Cup Opener England v New Zealand in an Empty Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with no crowd

- No opening ceremony/Hype/interest created in India for biggest festival of Cricket, where they do it more for IPL

- Mismanagement in ticket… pic.twitter.com/5PFr9isyyJ — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) October 5, 2023

A complete empty stadium in Ahmedabad for the England vs New Zealand Match.



India has the art of spoiling every tournament, the worst place to host any ICC tournament.#ODIWorldCup #ENGvsNZ #CWC23 #icccricketworldcup2023 #ICCCricketWorldCup #Ahmedabad #ENGvsNZ pic.twitter.com/sNcvgGbVAQ — Zain (@Zain23564014323) October 5, 2023

Opening game of #CWC23 and we have a empty stadium 🏟. Not a good look! This is what you get for delaying the WC schedule. #CricketWorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/7AXM1xtmk1 — Lawrence Bailey ⚪ 🇿🇦 (@LawrenceBailey0) October 5, 2023

Indians don't like cricket.

They just like their cricket team, especially, when winning!

Empty stadium for very first match speaks. Two good teams, a winner and a runner-up in last edition, but empty stadium. #ENGvNZ #NarendraModiStadium #ICCWorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/ZGt26sEDWf — Dr. Hari Babu Sata (@harisata) October 5, 2023

Notably, the stadium is so big that even if it is 10% full, there will be around 13,200 people in the stands which is the average crowd at international matches.

Another factor could be the heat with the current temperature at around 34 degrees Celsius right now. The stadium is likely to fill up towards the evening when the temperatures drop.

There isn't much overhead cover for the spectators which is probably why the stands are empty right now but might fill up when the Sun goes down.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)