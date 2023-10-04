Inside ICC World Cup 2023 Captains' Day: From Buttler & Babar's Chemistry To Bavuma Caught Napping; See Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 04, 2023

All 10 skippers were present at the Narendra Modi Stadium for the Captains' Day

Rohit Sharma was at the centre of proceedings as Ravi Shastri and Eoin Morgan conducted the event

Ravi Shastri and Eoin Morgan, who was the last captain to lift the World Cup in 2019, hosted the event

One of the funniest moments from the event was when Jos Buttler asked Babar Azam To Translate a journalist's hindi question

Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam share a light moment at the event

One of these two might lift the World Cup trophy at the Modi Stadium on November 19

Eoin Morgan, former England captain, handed over the World Cup trophy to home team captain Rohit Sharma

