'Don't think Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or KL Rahul will play T20 cricket': Aakash Chopra predicts new Indian template

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are the finest white-ball cricketers of their era. However, since both players are nearing their mid-30s, there are rumors that they might not feature in T20Is for their nation in the future due to the management of their workload. Recently, former India coach Ravi Shastri spoke about this issue, and Aakash Chopra, another ex-India cricketer, expressed similar views the following day. According to Chopra, there will be a significant transformation in Indian cricket over the next three months.

New template calls for a new generation

"I won't see his (Rahul's) case to be in isolation in any way, to begin with. I feel the next generation of cricketers for this format is almost getting ready and the previous generation of players will find it increasingly difficult to be a part of the new template."

"If India, as they said in the last T20 World Cup that they are looking for a new template to play T20 cricket in, continue to play in the same fashion, you will see a lot of the previous generation players not being part of the T20 scheme of things," he told Hindustan Times.

"This is an ODI World Cup year, so anyway, India will be playing fewer T20I games in the remaining year, but whatever matches they play, I don't think you will see Kohli, Rohit or Rahul play. You don't even know when Rahul will actually be available. That is why I'm saying, things will change in the next 90 days," he added.

Young guns banging on the doors

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh and Nehal Wadhera are the new young guns that are beating on the doors of the national selectors. These players that have come through the ranks of India's U-19 and junior level have been having an impressive IPL campaign.

Young and fearless, the selection committee will be seeking to groom these youngsters over the next year as the senior team will be busy getting ready for the ODI World Cup.