Michael Vaughan endorses Yashasvi Jaiswal as replacement for KL Rahul in WTC Final

Former England cricket team captain Michael Vaughan, has expressed his opinion on the selection of the Indian team for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) Final. Vaughan has suggested that Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rajasthan Royals (RR) opening batsman, should replace KL Rahul in the squad. Vaughan praised Jaiswal's abilities and predicted that he would become a superstar in the future.

Vaughan backs Jaiswal over Kishan

In a tweet posted recently, Vaughan stated that Jaiswal is 'that good' and should replace KL Rahul in the WTC Final squad. Although he did not mention Ishan Kishan's name, it appears that Vaughan is not in favor of Kishan's inclusion in the squad. Vaughan tweeted:

I would have selected @ybj_19 as KL Rahuls replacement for the World Test championship final … He is that good .. he is going to be a superstar .. #India

Meteoric rise of Jaiswal

Last month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 15-man squad for the World Test Championship, which included KL Rahul. However, Rahul was later ruled out of the lineup after sustaining an injury while fielding in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Earlier this week, the uncapped Ishan Kishan was named as Rahul's replacement in the squad.

Kishan played 11 matches for the Mumbai Indiand in the IPL and scored 335 runs with a strike rate of 142.55. Meanwhile, the 21-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in excellent form in the ongoing IPL season. He has played in 12 games for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and scored 575 runs with a strike rate of 167.15.

In Rajasthan's last match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Jaiswal broke KL Rahul's five-year-old record to make the fastest half-century in the history of the IPL. He played 47 balls and scored 98 runs in the second innings against KKR