 Michael Vaughan endorses Yashasvi Jaiswal as replacement for KL Rahul in WTC Final
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMichael Vaughan endorses Yashasvi Jaiswal as replacement for KL Rahul in WTC Final

Michael Vaughan endorses Yashasvi Jaiswal as replacement for KL Rahul in WTC Final

Michael Vaughan praised Yashavi Jaiswal's abilities and predicted that he would become a superstar in the future.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 06:33 PM IST
article-image

Former England cricket team captain Michael Vaughan, has expressed his opinion on the selection of the Indian team for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) Final. Vaughan has suggested that Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rajasthan Royals (RR) opening batsman, should replace KL Rahul in the squad. Vaughan praised Jaiswal's abilities and predicted that he would become a superstar in the future.

Read Also
"Some of the best batting I've seen in a while" - Virat Kohli hails Yashasvi Jaiswal after his...
article-image

Vaughan backs Jaiswal over Kishan

In a tweet posted recently, Vaughan stated that Jaiswal is 'that good' and should replace KL Rahul in the WTC Final squad. Although he did not mention Ishan Kishan's name, it appears that Vaughan is not in favor of Kishan's inclusion in the squad. Vaughan tweeted:

I would have selected @ybj_19 as KL Rahuls replacement for the World Test championship final … He is that good .. he is going to be a superstar .. #India

Read Also
'Whenever I get a chance I keep talking to MS bhai, Virat bhai, Rohit bhai': Yashasvi Jaiswal
article-image
Read Also
KKR vs RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes the fastest fifty in IPL history with 13-balls blitzkrieg...
article-image

Meteoric rise of Jaiswal

Last month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 15-man squad for the World Test Championship, which included KL Rahul. However, Rahul was later ruled out of the lineup after sustaining an injury while fielding in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Earlier this week, the uncapped Ishan Kishan was named as Rahul's replacement in the squad.

Kishan played 11 matches for the Mumbai Indiand in the IPL and scored 335 runs with a strike rate of 142.55. Meanwhile, the 21-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in excellent form in the ongoing IPL season. He has played in 12 games for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and scored 575 runs with a strike rate of 167.15.

In Rajasthan's last match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Jaiswal broke KL Rahul's five-year-old record to make the fastest half-century in the history of the IPL. He played 47 balls and scored 98 runs in the second innings against KKR

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MI vs GT, IPL 2023 Highlights & Top Moments: Gujarat Titans win toss, opt to bowl against Mumbai...

MI vs GT, IPL 2023 Highlights & Top Moments: Gujarat Titans win toss, opt to bowl against Mumbai...

Michael Vaughan endorses Yashasvi Jaiswal as replacement for KL Rahul in WTC Final

Michael Vaughan endorses Yashasvi Jaiswal as replacement for KL Rahul in WTC Final

Erling Haaland wins prestigious FWA Footballer of the Year award in debut season, wins with record...

Erling Haaland wins prestigious FWA Footballer of the Year award in debut season, wins with record...

Former NBA star Dwight Howard apologizes for causing backlash in China after referring to Taiwan as...

Former NBA star Dwight Howard apologizes for causing backlash in China after referring to Taiwan as...

'Whenever I get a chance I keep talking to MS bhai, Virat bhai, Rohit bhai': Yashasvi Jaiswal

'Whenever I get a chance I keep talking to MS bhai, Virat bhai, Rohit bhai': Yashasvi Jaiswal