'Don't Think Even Kudrat Ka Nizam Works': Ahmed Shehzad's Brutal Dig At Pakistan's Group Stage Exit In T20 World Cup 2024

Former Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad took a brutal dig at the Men in Green after their fate sealed in the group stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. Babar Azam-led side's failed to qualify for the Super 8 after the Group A match between the co-hosts USA and Ireland was abandoned due to torrential in Florida on Friday, June 14.

Pakistan's Super 8 qualification chances were hanging in balance after two consecutive defeats against the USA and India. Though, the Men in Green managed to bounce back with a win over Canada, still their chances of qualifying for the next second round of the tournament depended on the outcome of the match between USA and Ireland.

With USA qualified for the Super 8 after the washout, Pakistan's campaign will end in the group stage with two matches remaining to play.

Ahmed Shehzad, who has been very vocal against Babar Azam's captaincy. took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) and wrote that the USA are deserving team to qualify for the Super 8, while taking 'Kudrat ka Nizam' dig at Pakistan.

"The deserving team is through to Super 8 round. If you're depending on Ireland to defeat someone, you seriously don't deserve to qualify. Don't think even "Kudrat Ka Nizam" works for those who are not deserving or ready to improve. All eyes on PCB chairman now!" Shehzad wrote on X.

The phrase 'Qudrat ka Nizam' or "Kudrat ka Nizam' became quite popular after Pakistan's chance of qualifying for the semifinal increased after South Africa suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of the Netherlands in the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2022.

The Men in Green reached the semifinal and defeated New Zealand to qualify for the Final, where they lost to two-time champions England in Melbourne.

Pakistan will aim to end their campaign with a win over Ireland

Since Pakistan have been knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2024, the Men in Green will be aiming to end their disappointing campaign on positive note by defeating Ireland in the Group A match at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida's Lauderhill on June 16.

Pakistan were the champions of the 2009 T20 World Cup, since then the Men in Green failed to get hold of the coveted trophy. Pakistan reached the semifinals thrice in 2010, 2012 and 2021 and the Final in 2022.

Following Pakistan's losses against the USA and India, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi hinted at the major 'surgery' required by looking beyond the players in the current team right. Former captain Mohammad Hafeez lambasted PCB for including Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim in the 15-member squad for the event.

Meanwhile, things are not well in the Pakistan camp as several reports of players expressing discontent over Babar Azam's 'dictator mindset' and infighting within the team have emerged.