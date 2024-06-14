'Rain Rocked, Qudrat Ka Nizam Shocked': Netizens Troll Pakistan As Washout In Florida Seals Their Group-Stage Elimination From T20 WC 2024

With Pakistan's chances of reaching Super 8 shattered after the game between USA and Ireland on Friday in Florida was washed out, netizens have trolled their fans for hoping a miracle to save them. The washed-out contest means that Pakistan are out of the competition and co-hosts USA have progressed to the Super 8 stage alongside India from Group A.
Pakistan's chances look doomed following their opening match itself when they lost to USA. With India holding an overwhelming record against them in T20 World Cups, they stood little chance. While the Men in Green delivered a sensational bowling performance to keep their arch-rivals to 119 in 19 overs. However, Babar Azam's men eventually lost by 6 runs despite being in a strong position.
Pakistan did beat Canada fairly convincingly for their first win of the tournament, but it didn't do their net run-rate a whole lot of good and needed to win their last game along with depending on other results. The ground staff tried their best on Friday until the rain returned to leave Pakistan fans' hopes shattered.
Here's how the netizens have reacted to Pakistan's elimination from T20 World Cup 2024: