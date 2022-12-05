e-Paper Get App
'Don't know why...': Dinesh Karthik on fielding blunders by KL Rahul, Washington Sundar in India's shock loss to Bangladesh

India lost their first ODI against Bangladesh after seven years which came in the year 2015

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 11:28 AM IST
article-image
India's Dinesh Karthik |
India kicked off their tour of Bangladesh with a one-wicket in the first ODI of the three-match series being played at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.

India lost their first ODI against Bangladesh after seven years which came in the year 2015.

Defending a modest 187-run target, India need early wickets and Deepak Dhahar did exactly that dismissing opener Najmul Hossain Shanto in the very first ball of the match.

Chahar along with other pacers bowled a tight line and that did not allow Bangladesh batters to score runs freely and which resulted in Anamul Haque's wicket who became Mohammed Siraj's victim.

With the hosts being down and out, the result looked like a foregone conclusion. But Mehidy Hasan Miraz had other ideas. 

Mehidy and Mustafizur Rahman held their nerve to stitch an unbeaten last-wicket stand of 51 off 41 balls to stun India.

Mehidy had luck on his side as KL Rahul dropped his catch and Washington Sundar did not go for a catch at third man on the very next ball.

Veteran India wicket-keeper batter, Dinesh Karthik, was left baffled by the duo’s mistakes.

Karthik admitted that he couldn't understand why Sundar didn't come in trying to catch the ball.

"Obviously KL Rahul's drop towards the end and Sundar not coming, don't know why he didn't come in. I don't know if it was because of the lights, which I wouldn't know, but if he had seen the ball, he should have gone for it. That's only a question he can answer. Overall fielding effort was 50-50. Not the best day, but not the worst day either. I guess in the end, with the pressure, we left some boundaries as well," Karthik told Cricbuzz.

A livid Rohit was seen hurling abuses at Sundar for lacklustre fielding.MMeanhwu

Meanwhile, KL Rahul, in the post-match press conference, admitted that India lost two catching opportunities at the end.

"That's cricket right. You have to expect the unexpected. As long as cricket has been played, these kind of things keep happening. They fought very well till the end and the couple of dropped catches and that innings from Mehidy," he said.

The Indian play Bangladesh in the 2nd ODI on Wednesday.

