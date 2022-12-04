Ind vs Ban 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma abuses Washington Sundar for lacklustre fielding, video goes viral; watch

India captain Rohit Sharma has been under pressure since Men in Blue's humiliating exit from the recently-concluded T20 World Cup in Australia.

On Sunday, Rohit appeared to be feeling the heat during India's shock 1-wicket loss to Bangladesh in the 1st ODI at Dhaka.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, the India opener was seeing loing his cool and abusing all-rounder Washington Sunder during Bangladesh's innings.

The incident occurred when Sundar didn't go for an easy catch at third man earning the wrath of Rohit Sharma as Mehidy Hasan Miraz (38 not out off 39 balls) along with Mustafizur (10 not out) got the team past the finishing line in exactly 46 overs.

The 51-run stand between Miraj and Mustafizur was Bangladesh's highest 10th wicket partnership and the fourth-highest 10th wicket partnership in a successful ODI chase.

On a track that assisted both seamers and spinners, Indian top-order barring KL Rahul (73 off 70 balls) flopped badly to be bowled out for a score below 200.