'It's a shame': Fans slams Team India after shock one-wicket loss to Bangladesh in 1st ODI

Fans were left fuming after India were shocked Bangladesh in first ODI at Dhaka on Sunday.

Bangladesh recorded a sensational one-wicket victory over India to lead three-match series 1-0.

Put into bat, India were all-out for for 186 in 41.2 overs with KL Rahul (73 off 70 balls) playing a lone hand for the visitors.

In reply, Bangladesh rode on skipper Litton Das's 41 to stay in the hunt initially before collapsing to 136 for 9 in the 40th over.

However, Mehidy Hasan Miraz produced a sensational 39-ball 38-run cameo to take the team home with four overs to spare.

Mohammed Siraj (3/32) was the most successful bowler for India, while Washington Sundar (2/17) and debutant Kuldeep Sen (2/37) claimed two wickets each and Shardul Thakur (1/21) and Deepak Chahar (1/32) accounted for one wicket each.

For Bangladesh, left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan (5/36) was the star bowler and Ebadot Hossain (4/47) also made a big contribution.

Fans took to social media to vent their frustration.

Here are a few reactions

Its a shame...!! We could not get even one wicket and let them build 54 runs partnership !! Pathetic fielding performance by some of the players 😔 — parvinder singx (@parrysingxx) December 4, 2022

Don't wanna say, but KL Rahul is just most overhyped cricketer of current time ..



Yaa yaa defend his today's runs , becs he secured his seat for next matches.. — Aash Mehta (@iamaashmehta) December 4, 2022

Don't wanna say, but KL Rahul is just most overhyped cricketer of current time ..



Yaa yaa defend his today's runs , becs he secured his seat for next matches.. — Aash Mehta (@iamaashmehta) December 4, 2022

concentrate on IPL … international matches come and go… Priorities should be IPL — bighnaraj satapathy (@bighnarajsatap3) December 4, 2022

This team needs to start competing in India itself by playing against ranji team and sure that ranji teams will defeat this fearless team without a doubt .. — Steven (@steven_redar) December 4, 2022