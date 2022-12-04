IND vs BAN 1st ODI: Mehidy Hasan Miraz-Mustafizur Rahman heroics helps Bangladesh stun India, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 04, 2022
Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman stitched an unbeaten last-wicket stand of 51 off 41 balls to stun India and help Bangladesh win by one wicket in the 1st ODI on Sunday
PTI
In a match that ebbed and flowed all the time, Bangladesh seemed to be on their way to chasing 187 after Shakib Al Hasan's fifer and Ebadot Hossain's four-fer bowled out India for a paltry 186 in 41.2 overs
AFP
But the Indian bowlers, led by Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar, triggered a Bangladesh collapse from 95/3 to 136/9 in 39.3 overs
AFP
With the hosts being down and out, the result looked like a foregone conclusion. But Mehidy had other ideas
ANI
He had luck on his side in the next over as KL Rahul dropped his catch at 15 off Thakur and Sundar did not go for a catch at third man on the very next ball
AFP
Mehidy hit back-to-back boundaries in the 44th over to make the most of fielding lapses
ANI
Mehidy took Bangladesh to striking distance of a victory by slicing a short ball from Deepak Chahar in the 46th over past third man
ANI
A no-ball while taking a single and a tight run later, Mehidy finished off the chase with a punch through cover on the last ball of the over to give Bangladesh an unforgettable come-from-behind win
AFP
Mehidy scored an unbeaten 38, with Mustafizur being 10 not out as India wilted under pressure in the last six overs
PTI
India lost their first ODI against Bangladesh after seven years which came in the year 2015
Thanks For Reading!