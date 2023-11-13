Diwali 2023: Rinku Singh Lights Up A Sky Shot With Himself On The Packaging; Watch Video

Kolkata Knight Riders superstar Rinku Singh celebrated the festival of Diwali on Sunday with his family and friends in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

The Indian cricketer burst a few firecrackers with his family and his pet Labrador on the terrace of his house.

He was seen lighting up a sky shot which ironically had himself on the packaging wearing the KKR jersey.

Rinku Singh made his India debut in international cricket this year under Jasprit Bumrah's captaincy in Ireland.

Rinku then participated in India's gold-medal winning campaign at the Asian Games in Hangzhou last month.

Read Also From Rinku Singh To Jasprit Bumrah: Team India Stars Dazzle In Series Win Over Ireland

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rinku Singh's rise in Indian cricket

The 26-year-old shot to fame in the Indian Premier League last year thanks to his exploits with the bat for KKR. His powerful and dynamic batting caught the attention of cricket enthusiasts, and he quickly became one of the promising talents in the KKR squad.

Rinku's ability to score quick runs and play innovative shots made him a valuable asset in the T20 format.

Over the last two seasons, Rinki showcased his prowess in finishing matches from impossible situations while contributing crucial runs for KKR.

His performances in domestic cricket also played a role in establishing his reputation as a promising young cricketer in India.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)