From Rinku Singh To Jasprit Bumrah: Team India Stars Dazzle In Series Win Over Ireland

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 21, 2023
Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed 58 off 43 balls to give momentum for India.
Sanju Samson scored an electrifying 40 off 26 balls, including three fours and a six in one over off Josh Little.
Playing his first innings for India, Rinku Singh sizzled with 38 off 22 balls to catapult India to 185 in 20 overs.
Irish opener Andy Balbirnie waged a lone fight for his side with a 51-ball 72. His wicket was the final nail in the coffin for Ireland.
Mark Adair took the crucial wicket of Rinku Singh and slammed three sixes in his 15-ball 23.
Captain Jasprit Bumrah took outstanding figures of 4-1-15-2, including a wicket maiden in the 20th over.
Prasidh Krishna took two top-order wickets of Ireland to finish with figures of 4-0-29-2
Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi leaked 37 in his 4 overs, but dismissed the dangerous Harry Tector and Curtis Campher in his spell.
India's 33-run victory gave them an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.
