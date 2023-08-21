From Rinku Singh To Jasprit Bumrah: Team India Stars Dazzle In Series Win Over Ireland

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 21, 2023

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed 58 off 43 balls to give momentum for India.

(Image Credits: Twitter)

Sanju Samson scored an electrifying 40 off 26 balls, including three fours and a six in one over off Josh Little.

(Credits: Twitter)

Playing his first innings for India, Rinku Singh sizzled with 38 off 22 balls to catapult India to 185 in 20 overs.

(Credits: Twitter)

Irish opener Andy Balbirnie waged a lone fight for his side with a 51-ball 72. His wicket was the final nail in the coffin for Ireland.

(Image Credits: Twitter)

Mark Adair took the crucial wicket of Rinku Singh and slammed three sixes in his 15-ball 23.

(Credits: Twitter)

Captain Jasprit Bumrah took outstanding figures of 4-1-15-2, including a wicket maiden in the 20th over.

(Credits: Twitter)

Prasidh Krishna took two top-order wickets of Ireland to finish with figures of 4-0-29-2

(Credits: Twitter)

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi leaked 37 in his 4 overs, but dismissed the dangerous Harry Tector and Curtis Campher in his spell.

(Credits: Twitter)

India's 33-run victory gave them an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

(Credits: Twitter)

Thanks For Reading!

From Googlee To Stumpy: Cricket World Cup Mascots Over The Years
Find out More