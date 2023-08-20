From Googlee To Stumpy: Cricket World Cup Mascots Over The Years

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 20, 2023
The 1996 World Cup's mascot was 'Googlee' and it was wearing helmet, gloves, and pads.
(Credits: Twitter)
The mascot for the 1999 World Cup was 'willow'. Willow was a guy with pink cheeks, resembling 'Yorker'
(Credits: Twitter)
Hosted for the first time by South Africa, the mascot for the 2003 World Cup was 'dazzler', which was a zebra. Dazzler represented the wild life in South Africa.
(Credits: Twitter)
Introduced by the West Indies ahead of the 2007 World Cup, Mello was an orange racoon standing stylishly while holding a bat and is wearing a casual clothing.
(Credits: Twitter)
The mascot for the 2011 Cricket World Cup was 'Stumpy', a 10-year-old cricket-playing elephant. It symbolized the peaceful and powerful spirit of cricket.
(Credits: Twitter)
ICC unveiled the mascot duo for the 2023 World Cup, with Shafali Varma and Yash Dhull standing in the extremes.
(Credits: Twitter)
England are the defending champions, having won the trophy in 2019.
(Credits: Twitter)
England and New Zealand will also open the 2023 World Cup campaign on October 5th in Ahmedabad.
(Credits: Twitter)
India will begin their campaign on October 8th against Australia at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
(Credits: Twitter)
