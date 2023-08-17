 'I Got Emotional': Rinku Singh On Maiden India Selection And Business Class Experience (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'I Got Emotional': Rinku Singh On Maiden India Selection And Business Class Experience (WATCH)

'I Got Emotional': Rinku Singh On Maiden India Selection And Business Class Experience (WATCH)

Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma both got their maiden India call-ups for the three-T20I series against the Irish. The matches will be played in Dublin from August 18.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 17, 2023, 06:02 PM IST
article-image

Young Indian cricketers Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma have got the opportunity of a lifetime as they are soon going to don the blue jersey and take the field in international cricket for the first time in Ireland this month.

Rinku and Jitesh both got their maiden India call-ups for the three-T20I series against the Irish. The matches will be played in Dublin from August 18.

The talented batters broke the selection doors and made their way into the Indian national team thanks to their stellar performances in the IPL and domestic cricket.

It is now time for them to shine at the biggest stage and prove their mettle in India colours.

But even before they take the field, the very experience of travelling in business class with the Indian team is also new for both players.

Both Rinku and Jitesh sat next to each other on the flight to Dublin and opened up about their luxurious travel and how it felt to get selected in the Indian team.

Read Also
IRE vs IND: Jasprit Bumrah's Fitness Will Be The Cynosure Of Ireland Series For Team India
article-image

Excerpts from the interview:

Jitesh: Rinku this is your first time travelling in business class with the Indian team. How do you feel?

Rinku: It feels very nice. It is a dream to play for India. When I saw my name on my jersey No. 35 in my room, it was such a nice feeling. I got emotional... the thing which I was working so hard for was now in front of me.

Jitesh: When did you first get to know about your India selection?

Rinku: I was in Noida where I was practicing with my friends when the Indian team for Ireland was announced. When my name came up I called my mother. My mom always used to tell me that I have to play for India. Now both of our dreams have been fulfilled.

Read Also
WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah Troubles Team India Batter's In The Nets With His Speed Ahead Of Ireland T20Is
article-image

Jitesh then went on to remind Rinku that they both made their debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2013 and that too in the same match. Jitesh made his debut for Vidarbha against Rinku who was representing Uttar Pradesh for the first time.

And now both of them are travelling together on their maiden tour for India.

Rinku: It feels great that you are with me on this tour. Because I can't speak in English but you can very well. This is also the first time we both are travelling in business class, it is quite tough to know what to do and what not to do. How do you feel in business class for the first time?

Jitesh: It is a great experience when you travel with the Indian team to a foreign country. I feel it is a responsibility and an opportunity to express ourselves.

Read Also
IRE vs IND: First Two T20Is In Malahide Sold Out Thanks To Team India's Worldwide Popularity
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICC World Cup 2023: 'I Would Play 4 Pacers In India's Starting XI', Says Ex-Coach Ravi Shastri

ICC World Cup 2023: 'I Would Play 4 Pacers In India's Starting XI', Says Ex-Coach Ravi Shastri

Adille Sumariwalla Becomes First Indian To Be Elected Vice President Of World Athletics

Adille Sumariwalla Becomes First Indian To Be Elected Vice President Of World Athletics

IRE vs IND T20I Series Preview: India's Emerging Talent Takes Centre Stage, But Jasprit Bumrah...

IRE vs IND T20I Series Preview: India's Emerging Talent Takes Centre Stage, But Jasprit Bumrah...

'I Got Emotional': Rinku Singh On Maiden India Selection And Business Class Experience (WATCH)

'I Got Emotional': Rinku Singh On Maiden India Selection And Business Class Experience (WATCH)

'Stop Circulating False News': Pakistan Batter Iftikhar Ahmad Calls Out Fake Tweet Mocking Team...

'Stop Circulating False News': Pakistan Batter Iftikhar Ahmad Calls Out Fake Tweet Mocking Team...