 IRE vs IND: First Two T20Is In Malahide Sold Out Thanks To Team India's Worldwide Popularity
All the matches will be held at 'The Village' Malahide Cricket Club Ground which has an official capacity of 11,500.

Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2023, 03:34 PM IST
The Indian team's global popularity does add financial muscle to emerging cricket boards as Cricket Ireland realised after all tickets for the first two T20 Internationals were sold out.

"The first and second Men's T20 Internationals between Ireland and India are now sold out, with the third match selling quickly," Cricket Ireland posted in its website.

India have won all their five previous T20Is against Ireland since the MS Dhoni-led side defeated them by eight wickets in a World Twenty20 group fixture in England in 2009.

Ireland then went on to host Team India twice in a two-match T20I series in 2018 and 2022 which were held at the same venue here.

