'When I Got Selected, Everyone Danced': Rinku Singh On His Maiden India Call-up

Young Indian batter Rinku Singh has revealed that his family's happiness knew no bounds when he received his maiden call-up to the national team. The left-handed batter disclosed that his family started dancing, given that all the members were keen to see him don India's blue jersey soon.

After being overlooked for the five-match T20I series against the West Indies, Rinku was selected in the 15-man squad for the upcoming Asian Games. The 25-year-old is one of the several uncapped players in the squad as the BCCI announced a second-string team, keeping in mind the event clashes with the 2023 World Cup.

Speaking to BCCI.tv, the southpaw stated that his family was the happiest when he earned selection and reflected that the five sixes in IPL 2023 transformed his life drastically.

"Everyone at home wanted me to play for India and when I got selected everyone danced. Everyone was happy. After those five sixes life changed a lot. People knew me at the time but I was not that popular after that lot of people came to know about me. It was a special innings since that knock everyone started to call me lord."

Rinku announced himself to the world as he smashed five sixes in the final five balls of the innings when the Kolkata Knight Riders required 29 off 9 balls. The Uttar Pradesh-born player stunned the Gujarat Titans as he single-hanedly chased down the target of 204.

India's squad for 2023 Asian Games:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk)

Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan.

