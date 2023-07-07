'Rinku Singh Would Have Been A Better Choice': Aakash Chopra Weighs In On Indian Squad For WI Tour

The Board for Cricket Control in India (BCCI) recently unveiled India's squad for the upcoming T20I series against West Indies. Among the notable additions to the team is Tilak Varma, a promising young talent from Mumbai Indians. Varma, a left-handed batsman, made quite an impression in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, displaying remarkable consistency despite facing challenges due to injuries. However, the exclusion of Rinku Singh raised some eyebrows. Singh had emerged as a star performer for the Kolkata Knight Riders, known for his aggressive batting style. Even West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell praised Singh as one of the best finishers in the tournament.

Tilak Varma not suited for no 3 role

Aakash Chopra, the former opener of the Indian cricket team, shared his views on the team selection. He expressed his concerns about the likelihood of Tilak Varma being able to secure his preferred batting position at No. 3. Chopra believed that due to the presence of more experienced and established players, it would be challenging for Varma to occupy that spot. Furthermore, Chopra suggested that if India had been looking for a batsman who could slot in at No. 6 and potentially finish the game, Rinku Singh would have been a better choice in his opinion.

“In the middle order – Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya. I don't think the team is thinking of playing Tilak Varma at No. 3. The two wicketkeepers that they have picked in Samson and Ishan Kishan are far better suited to play in the No. 3 position. Tilak Verma played better at the top of the order in IPL. If they were searching for a player to bat after Hardik Pandya, then Rinku Singh could have been a better choice unless Tilak Varma will play at No. 3,” Chopra said in the video.

The West Indies tour will begin from July 12 with both the teams playing two Test matches. It will be followed by three ODIs and five T20Is.

India's T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.