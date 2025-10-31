 ‘I Have Been Stressed, Depressed...’: NBA Star Kevin Durant Opens Up Regarding Battling Insecurities About His Appearance; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports‘I Have Been Stressed, Depressed...’: NBA Star Kevin Durant Opens Up Regarding Battling Insecurities About His Appearance; Video

‘I Have Been Stressed, Depressed...’: NBA Star Kevin Durant Opens Up Regarding Battling Insecurities About His Appearance; Video

The feeling, he said, began in his early 20s and grew as he adjusted to life as a towering young man in the public eye. Durant said, “I feel insecure about how I look every day. It just hit me all at one time.”

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 12:27 PM IST
article-image
Image: KevinDurant/Instagram

One of the most decorated players in the NBA Kevin Durant, recently revealed a deeply personal struggle that many fans might not be aware of. In an emotional conversation with podcaster Bobbi Althoff, Durant shared that despite his success and fame, he has wrestled with insecurities about his appearance.

Durant admitted that there were times in his life when insecurity became overwhelming. “Sometimes. I've been stressed, depressed six years ago like once,” he told Althoff. When asked why, he explained, “Just like I was insecure about how I looked. It was crazy.”

Kevin Durant's struggle with insecurities

The feeling, he said, began in his early 20s and grew as he adjusted to life as a towering young man in the public eye. Durant said,“I feel insecure about how I look every day. It just hit me all at one time.” Durant reflected on how his body shape and height had made him self-conscious growing up. By age 12, he was already six feet tall standing far above his peers. “I just felt like I stood out for no reason,” he recalled. Over time, he learned to embrace what once made him feel different and to focus instead on his talent, discipline, and mental well-being.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 31, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Meghna Sambad Morning Friday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 31, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Meghna Sambad Morning Friday Weekly Draw
'Ghante Ka Badshah...': Shah Rukh Khan Reveals His Most Relatable Character from Bads Of Bollywood, Real Badshah Leaves Hilarious Reply
'Ghante Ka Badshah...': Shah Rukh Khan Reveals His Most Relatable Character from Bads Of Bollywood, Real Badshah Leaves Hilarious Reply
Mumbai Police, Citizens Join ‘Run for Unity’ Honouring Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel; CM Devendra Fadnavis Pays Floral Tribute To Iron Man Of India - Videos
Mumbai Police, Citizens Join ‘Run for Unity’ Honouring Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel; CM Devendra Fadnavis Pays Floral Tribute To Iron Man Of India - Videos
Navi Mumbai: Copper Wires Stolen From Streetlight Poles, 2,880 Meters Missing; One Thief Nabbed Near Thane-Belapur Road
Navi Mumbai: Copper Wires Stolen From Streetlight Poles, 2,880 Meters Missing; One Thief Nabbed Near Thane-Belapur Road

He acknowledged how irrational those thoughts seemed in hindsight, sharing that what helped him move past them was a moment of acceptance. Durant added,“Nothing is wrong with how you look. That’s how I got out of it.”

What's next for Kevin Durant?

Currently playing for the Houston Rockets, he continues to shine on the court averaging 27.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game with an impressive 52.2 per cent shooting accuracy. His openness serves as a powerful reminder that even the most accomplished athletes face their own internal battles

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘I Have Been Stressed, Depressed...’: NBA Star Kevin Durant Opens Up Regarding Battling...

‘I Have Been Stressed, Depressed...’: NBA Star Kevin Durant Opens Up Regarding Battling...

'Display Of Resilience, Belief & Passion': Virat Kohli Hails Jemimah Rodrigues, Indian Women's Team...

'Display Of Resilience, Belief & Passion': Virat Kohli Hails Jemimah Rodrigues, Indian Women's Team...

Mud Holds Legacy! Why Is The Picture Of Gautam Gambhir & Jemimah Rodrigues Stained Jersey Going...

Mud Holds Legacy! Why Is The Picture Of Gautam Gambhir & Jemimah Rodrigues Stained Jersey Going...

Raw Reactions! Hugs, Tears Of Joy & Jemimah Rodrigues Trademark Celebration, India Women's Team...

Raw Reactions! Hugs, Tears Of Joy & Jemimah Rodrigues Trademark Celebration, India Women's Team...

What Is Jemimah Rodrigues' Net Worth & Love Life Like? Here’s Everything To Know About Team...

What Is Jemimah Rodrigues' Net Worth & Love Life Like? Here’s Everything To Know About Team...