 'Difficult To Replace Hardik Pandya But Shubman Gill Is the Right Person': Ashish Nehra On Gujarat Titans Captaincy
Hardik Pandya recently returned to Mumbai Indians and has been appointed as the skipper of the five-time champions.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 12:46 PM IST
article-image

Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra admitted that it will be tough to replace a multi-faceted player like Hardik Pandya but banked on Shubman Gill to shoulder the responsibility of leading the side in next year's IPL.

"To replace a player like Hardik Pandya is difficult considering his talent and experience.

"We have seen how he (Gill) has shaped up in the past three-four years. He is 24-25 years of age but he has a good head on his shoulders," Nehra said in a virtual post-auction press meet on Tuesday night.

GT backing Gill to deliver as captain

The former India pacer said the franchise will back Gill irrespective of the results in the next edition of the IPL.

"We believe in him. That is why we made him captain. I am not someone who will always go by results.

"Yes, results are important but when you come to captaincy you have to look at other things also. We are confident that Gill is the right person (for captaincy)," Nehra added.

The Titans battled intensely in the auction room in Dubai to buy Mitchell Starc before Kolkata Knight Riders purchased the Australian pacer for a record Rs 24.75 crore.

