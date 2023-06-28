Did BCCI Tactically Select Spin-Friendly Pitches for India's High-Stakes ICC ODI World Cup Showdowns?

During the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023, India, in their quest for a third ODI championship, will undertake the most extensive travel on their home soil this October and November. Their journey will span nearly 10,000 kilometers (precisely 9,700 km), taking them to nine different venues where they will face as many opponents. With the complete schedule now released, let's delve into the significant matches that lie ahead for India in this tournament.

India vs Australia,October 8: Chennai

On October 8, the spotlight will be on Chennai as India, led by Rohit Sharma, takes on Australia, a five-time World Cup champion, in their opening match. It will undoubtedly be a challenging task for Sharma's team.

A victory in this match would provide an ideal beginning to the host nation's World Cup campaign, but Australia will be determined to make a strong statement and showcase their competitiveness as they aim to replicate their 1987 World Cup triumph on Indian soil.

India has yet to achieve a total of 300 runs at this venue, which provides an indication of the kind of pitch they can expect. Historically, teams have often elected to bat first at this venue, as the pitch tends to slow down during the second innings.

India vs Pakistan,October 15: Ahmedabad

When it comes to India and Pakistan matches, the excitement and anticipation are always palpable, and this fervor reaches even greater heights when they meet in a World Cup clash.

In the context of 50-over World Cups, India has been the dominant force in this rivalry, emerging victorious in all seven of their previous encounters. The memories of their last showdown in the 50-over tournament are still fresh, where Rohit Sharma, the current captain of the Indian team, played a pivotal role. His spectacular knock of 140 led India to a resounding 89-run (DLS method) win over Pakistan in Manchester.

The Narendra Modi Stadium, with its expansive outfield, is likely to favour spinners, who will relish the opportunity to bowl here. However, the choice of pitch remains uncertain, as there are various options available. Historically, India has preferred playing on black soil pitches at home due to their low bounce and sluggish nature.

The houseful capacity of over 1.2 lakh will also be intimidating for the visitors, with the Indian fans set to dominate.

India vs England, October 29: Lucknow

After providing slow pitches during the IPL, the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) has decided to relay the square at the Ekana Stadium. This venue, one of the newer additions, will host a highly anticipated match between the hosts and the defending champions, England. Notably, the host team has yet to participate in a full 50-over match at this stadium.

The Ekana Stadium has previously hosted three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) between Afghanistan and the West Indies. Interestingly, all three matches witnessed low-scoring affairs, with teams crossing the 250-run mark only once. With the presence of black soil, spinners will play a crucial role, as the conditions are likely to assist in slowing down the ball.

The slow nature of the pitch is sure to derail a rampant England, who template over the better part of the last decade has been to wipe out the opposition with explosiveness.