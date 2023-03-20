 Deepak Chahar on CSK captain MS Dhoni's retirement from IPL: 'He hasn't said that...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsDeepak Chahar on CSK captain MS Dhoni's retirement from IPL: 'He hasn't said that...'

Deepak Chahar on CSK captain MS Dhoni's retirement from IPL: 'He hasn't said that...'

41-year-old MS Dhoni is in the final stages of his cricketing career and only plays for CSK in the IPL since his retirement from international cricket in 2020.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 09:22 AM IST
article-image

Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Deepak Chahar recently opened up on the debate of whether MS Dhoni will retire from the Indian Premier League after this season or continue playing for another season before calling it quits.

41-year-old Dhoni is in the final stages of his cricketing career and only plays for CSK in the IPL since his retirement from international cricket in 2020.

It was in the same year that Dhoni had made the famous comment when commentator Danny Morrison asked him whether 2020 would be his last appearance in the IPL. The former India skipper replied with just two words, saying "Definitely Not".

Read Also
Thala or Thor? Fans in awe as picture of MS Dhoni's massive biceps at 41 goes viral
article-image

People have speculated every year since then on when Dhoni will call time on the IPL? But even his teammates know the answer to that question yet.

'He knows when to retire'

“No one has said that this would be his final year. At least, he hasn't.

"Hopefully, he will play more. We don't know any such thing, we want him to play as much as he can,” Chahar told News India Sports.

“He knows when to retire, we saw it when he did in Tests and international cricket. No one else knows. I just hope he continues to play, it's a privilege to play under him.

"It has been a dream to play with him. He's in good touch as well, you will see that when he bats in the IPL this year,” Chahar, who has played under Dhoni at CSK since 2018, added.

Chennai Super Kings endured their worst IPL season last year as they failed to reach the playoffs for the first time in the history of the tournament.

Dhoni, who has lifted four IPL titles for the franchise, will be hoping to match Rohit Sharma's record of 5 trophies and bow out with a bang if he does retire after this season.

Read Also
Watch Video: MS Dhoni hits the paces in the nets as he wields his willow in probably his final...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Deepak Chahar on CSK captain MS Dhoni's retirement from IPL: 'He hasn't said that...'

Deepak Chahar on CSK captain MS Dhoni's retirement from IPL: 'He hasn't said that...'

Rohit Sharma blames batters after 10-wicket loss in Vizag ODI: 'It wasn't a 117 wicket'

Rohit Sharma blames batters after 10-wicket loss in Vizag ODI: 'It wasn't a 117 wicket'

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Mitch Starc and Marsh steal the show in Vizag as Australia inflict biggest-ever...

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Mitch Starc and Marsh steal the show in Vizag as Australia inflict biggest-ever...

'Dirty politics': Shahid Afridi denies making any statement on ex-Pak PM Imran Khan's arrest

'Dirty politics': Shahid Afridi denies making any statement on ex-Pak PM Imran Khan's arrest

Vizag ODI: Mitchell Starc joins elite list with 9th five-for after India fall to new low of 117-all...

Vizag ODI: Mitchell Starc joins elite list with 9th five-for after India fall to new low of 117-all...