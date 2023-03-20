Deepak Chahar on CSK captain MS Dhoni's retirement from IPL: 'He hasn't said that...'

Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Deepak Chahar recently opened up on the debate of whether MS Dhoni will retire from the Indian Premier League after this season or continue playing for another season before calling it quits.

41-year-old Dhoni is in the final stages of his cricketing career and only plays for CSK in the IPL since his retirement from international cricket in 2020.

It was in the same year that Dhoni had made the famous comment when commentator Danny Morrison asked him whether 2020 would be his last appearance in the IPL. The former India skipper replied with just two words, saying "Definitely Not".

People have speculated every year since then on when Dhoni will call time on the IPL? But even his teammates know the answer to that question yet.

'He knows when to retire'

“No one has said that this would be his final year. At least, he hasn't.

"Hopefully, he will play more. We don't know any such thing, we want him to play as much as he can,” Chahar told News India Sports.

“He knows when to retire, we saw it when he did in Tests and international cricket. No one else knows. I just hope he continues to play, it's a privilege to play under him.

"It has been a dream to play with him. He's in good touch as well, you will see that when he bats in the IPL this year,” Chahar, who has played under Dhoni at CSK since 2018, added.

Chennai Super Kings endured their worst IPL season last year as they failed to reach the playoffs for the first time in the history of the tournament.

Dhoni, who has lifted four IPL titles for the franchise, will be hoping to match Rohit Sharma's record of 5 trophies and bow out with a bang if he does retire after this season.